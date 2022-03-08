COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death rate rises again as case numbers fall

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, but the 7-day average is gradually leveling off. This could be expected after its freefall from almost 19,000 cases confirmed in one day at the omicron surge’s peak. The DHS says 367 new cases were confirmed in the latest test results, lowering the 7-day average from 467 to 435 cases per day. In the 20 Wisconsin counties we’re tracking, 16 had single-digit increases in cases and 3 reported no new cases; only Brown County had a double-digit increase in case numbers (16).

The positivity rate edged down slightly from 3.3% to 3.2% of all tests in the past 7 days being positive for the COVID-19 virus.

However, as we’ve written often, with fewer cases each COVID-19 related death carries more weight. The death rate rose from 0.87% to 0.88% of all cases from the start of the pandemic 25 months ago. It reached a low of 0.84% in January during the omicron surge as new cases far outpaced fatal ones. The DHS received 44 death reports in the past day, but it says 29 of these deaths happened more than a month ago. With 15 recent deaths, the 7-day average held steady at 9 deaths per day.

Fourteen deaths were reported by counties in our corner of Wisconsin: Brown (3), Dodge, Door (2), Fond du Lac (3), Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan (2) and Winnebago.

Hospitalizations -- another key metric -- is down. DHS numbers show 42 hospitalizations for COVID-19 care since Monday’s report. That’s on target with our calculated 7-day average, which is 41 hospitalizations per day.

Current COVID-19 patient numbers continue to be the lowest in 7 to 8 months. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 345 COVID-19 patients, including 58 in intensive care. When we saw numbers like those at the end of July and early August last year, they were on their way up, having tripled or doubled since the middle of July. Today’s numbers show 9 fewer patients in ICU and 21 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals than yesterday.

In the Northeast health care region, hospitals are caring for 42 patients, 7 in ICU -- 3 fewer patients in intensive care and 5 fewer patients overall. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 20 COVID-19 patients, 3 fewer than a day ago, and again have no COVID-19 patients in their ICUs.

Vaccinators reported another 889 people completed their COVID-19 vaccination series since the last update. Outside of a holiday, this is the first time that metric’s been below 1,000 on a weekday since October 28 last year. It should be expected, since first-time vaccinations started dropping as the omicron surge waned 3 or 4 weeks ago -- the duration between Pfizer and Moderna shots -- and people felt less urgency to get vaccinated.

Vaccinators reported an increase of 3,507 doses administered since Monday. We had to look back to the 4th of July last year to find a smaller increase, and April 5, 2021, to find a smaller increase outside of a holiday weekend.

We sit at 60.5% of the state’s population completing its vaccine series, with 32.9% of Wisconsinites having a booster shot, too. That’s out of 64.0% of the population that received at least one COVID-19 dose.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 63.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.4% 62.5% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.5% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.0% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.2% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.5% (-0.1) 49.9% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.6% 53.0% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.6% 49.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.8% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 58.0% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.0% 76.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% (-0.1) 50.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% (+0.1) 61.1% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.7% 45.8% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.7% 59.9% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.1% 58.9% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,226 (62.6%) 284,182 (59.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,077 (59.9%. +0.1) 314,003 (57.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,731,311 (64.0%) 3,528,397 (60.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,714 cases (+16) (387 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 11,463 cases (+1) (92 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,980 cases (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,259 cases (+2) (271 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,551 cases (+1) (52 deaths) (+2)

Florence - 807 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,256 cases (+4) (227 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 2,425 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,717 cases (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,162 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,298 cases (69 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,542 cases (+2) (40 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 4,855 cases (62 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,200 cases (152 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,607 cases (+3) (97 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,862 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,837 (+2) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,288 cases (+1) (87 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,155 cases (+4) (323 deaths)

Shawano – 9,699 cases (+1) (120 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,273 cases (+2) (255 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 11,258 cases (+3) (192 deaths)

Waushara – 4,959 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,534 cases (+8) (318 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

