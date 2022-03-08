COOLER AND BRISK ON WEDNESDAY

Clouds will filter into the area this evening as a cold front approaches. This front may squeeze out a few flakes, but it should move through on an otherwise quiet note tonight. It will remain brisk overnight as winds turn to the west, and eventually the northwest for Wednesday.

Temperatures cool back into the middle 20s tonight with highs in the lower half of the 30s on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy, but thicker clouds arrive for Thursday as a snow chance passes across southern Wisconsin. Some light snow could fall south of Lake Winnebago Thursday evening, but in general we’ll be dry and cooler Thursday with highs staying in the 20s.

Some additional light snow showers are possible area-wide on Friday, but at this time any accumulation looks to be less than an inch. The weekend will begin on a chilly note with Saturday’s morning low close to 10° and highs limited to the middle 20s. But, Sunday will be milder with a chance for a light rain-snow mix in the morning. Highs will be back into the 40s, and those milder temperatures should continue into next week. In fact, after Saturday, high temperatures look to be at or above 40° into the last week of the month.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour this Saturday night.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A few flakes possible. Cold and brisk. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit blustery, with chills in the teens. HIGH: 33 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few PM flakes passing SOUTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty flakes possible. HIGH: 30 LOW 9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder, and blustery. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Early light snow or mix, then some sun. Breezy, but milder. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty mix of rain-snow. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 47

