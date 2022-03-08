Brown County Homebuilders Association hosts Spring Showcase
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Home Builders Association Spring Showcase of Homes is happening through March 13.
The Showcase features five remodeled homes and more than 20 newly built homes.
“There’s a large breadth of work. There’s smaller homes and then we have larger homes like this one which is close to 9,000 square feet. It shows a lot of different things. There’s a little bit of something for everybody, says Kyle Ness, C&C Custom Homes.
Watch the video to learn more about the event.
MAPS AND MORE: https://bchba.org/2022-spring-showcase-of-homes/
