BRIGHT SUNSHINE WITH A BRISK SOUTHWEST WIND

If you like sunshine, you’ll probably be pleased with today’s weather. High pressure to our south will keep skies generally clear. The only exception will be a few patchy clouds across the Northwoods. Sunshine, combined with a brisk southwest wind, will allow our temperatures to rise nicely through the midday. Highs will be mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon.

A cold front will slice across northeast Wisconsin tonight, stirring up variable cloud cover. We’ll also likely see some snow showers, but only minor accumulations will be possible.

Behind the front, temperatures will be trending down later this week. Highs will be close to the freezing mark tomorrow, with highs only in the 20s on Thursday, and again on Saturday. Later in the weekend, a round of some light snow is possible early Sunday morning. However, there’s no big storms heading our way.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour early Sunday morning...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. A few clouds NORTH. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A few flakes. Cold and brisk. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit blustery, with chills in the teens. HIGH: 33 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. HIGH: 32 LOW 9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Early light snow, then some sun. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Gusty winds. HIGH: 48

