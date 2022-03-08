Advertisement

Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado

A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for study was stolen from its truck. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Police say a box of human heads intended for research for Science Care was stolen from a company truck last week in Denver.

Science Care uses its body donations to help medical researchers and educators practice and learn new medical procedures and techniques.

Pila Ross can’t believe that this happened so close to where she lives.

“Why was it able to get stolen? Why was the truck parked there?” she said. “You never know what those heads were going to be used for.”

The theft has the industry thinking hard about security.

Tomorrow Link is a whole body donation program that helps future first responders and medical professionals. While it wasn’t their company that was stolen from, they know the importance of what was inside the box.

“It holds the opportunity to save a life,” Justin Harper, assistant chief of Denver Health Paramedics, said.

The theft has the local industry thinking hard about security because what was stolen may have held answers we could all use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
It’s been two years since disappearance of man in Waupaca County
Gas prices are soaring into record territory.
Wisconsin gas prices to climb at a pace not seen since 2008
FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
A school bus slides off the road in Calumet County. March 7, 2022.
Bus slides off road in Calumet County during snowy morning
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket

Latest News

FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
About 100 volunteers work around the clock preparing supplies, making camouflage for Ukraine's...
Ukrainian women pack supplies for defense forces
The average gas price in Ohio skyrocketed 50 cents in the past week to $3.83 Monday and then...
EXPLAINER: Here’s what would happen if the US banned Russian oil