BBB Appleton East beats Superior in regional final

Appleton East beats Superior in regional final

Appleton East boys basketball
Appleton East boys basketball(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The regional final make-up game Monday night was a thriller of back and fourth. There were constant lead changes throughout, but Appleton East held on for the 64-60 win over Superior.

The Patriots take the regional title with this win and will move on to face Eau Claire Memorial Thursday night at Wausau West.

This will be Appleton East’s first sectional appearance in more than a decade.

