Appleton East girls eye title on run to the Resch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can’t have diamonds without pressure, or gold once you reach the state level.

“The only pressure you really have is the pressure that you put on yourself, and that’s exactly how we’re treating it,” said senior Emily LaChapell.

All year the Appleton East Patriots have felt the pressure of being one of the top teams in the state. That’s with a veteran squad featuring a pair of division one recruits, Emily LaChapell and Lily Hansford, this was the year to make a run at the Resch Center and the state tournament.

“This is kind of where they felt like they should be. This is all part of the growth, the bumps we had to take in the previous year to get to where we’re at helped us,” said head coach Joe LaChapell.

The Patriots have been on the rise over the past couple of years, but this is the time to break through as they make the program’s first appearance at state since 1998. While the stage may be bigger, the pressure from the FVA grind and non-conference schedule playing some of the top teams in the state helped prepare Appleton East for this moment.

So of course there’s no need to change what got them to this point.

“Still got to prepare the same way. Take everything seriously because they made it to state too. So, they’re just as capable of winning as we are,” said senior Lily Hansford.

This week also marks an end of an era for the LaChapell’s. That’s with senior star Emily wrapping up her high school career before heading to Marquette at the Resch Center with her father and head coach Joe watching from the sidelines.

“He’s mentored me since I could walk. He takes in every single one of us one through 15, as one of his own. Knowing the type of love that I get. I feel very fortunate that these girls get to feel that kind of love as a coach and a father figure too.”

