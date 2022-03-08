“9″ BRILLIANT MINUTES to fully charge your phone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz tells you about another technological breakthrough in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, but you’re going to need 9. A Chinese company says it can fully charge a smartphone in 9 minutes with its battery and charger technology.

Brad talks about this speedy juice.

Plus, advancements in robotics. We’re getting closer to robots with a human “touch.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.