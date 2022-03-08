Advertisement

“9″ BRILLIANT MINUTES to fully charge your phone

Advancements in phone charging, plus robots with a human touch.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz tells you about another technological breakthrough in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, but you’re going to need 9. A Chinese company says it can fully charge a smartphone in 9 minutes with its battery and charger technology.

Brad talks about this speedy juice.

Plus, advancements in robotics. We’re getting closer to robots with a human “touch.”

