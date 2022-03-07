YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 by relaxing the pressure on women to be “perfect”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday, March 8, is International Women’s Day as part of Women’s History Month. It’s a celebration of how women have historically contributed to society but also a day to reflect on the added pressures they face.

Research shows that a girl’s understanding of what some say is an “ideal” body type starts as early as four and five-years-old. That pressure intensifies as they get older and can reach a breaking point, particularly when broadcast on national television.

“In my small town I was ‘Miss Everything’ that was where I kind of got my next hit of significance from was being the best at this or winning that award,” Hannah Brown, champion of hit T.V. show Dancing with the Stars season 28 and The Bachelorette season 15 both airing in 2019, shared. “Then you go to college, especially at the University of Alabama when you’re surrounded by beautiful and accomplished women who are all their ‘Miss Everythings’ at their schools.”

After being crowned Miss Alabama in 2018, Brown says keeping up the perfect image she built throughout her pageant career wouldn’t last forever. Especially when struggling with anxiety and depression her whole life.

“I was on T.V. shows that were very personal and really delved into my private life and it was almost impossible to keep up,” Brown remembered about her flawless façade. “Then, having all these eyes on every move that I make and criticizing me, it was so much to take. Honestly, it just started to crumble.”

A pageant queen like Hannah Brown who spent years perfecting her makeup, how to speak, and what to wear isn’t alone in what kind of pressures women of any age feel.

Many women try “to just have everything and to have everything together in terms of their social life, their career, their family, their interest in their appearance, maintaining their appearance and their health,” Meghan Gillen, a psychology associate professor at Penn State Abington, emphasized.

Social media can also make the need to feel perfect more intense, especially for children.

“Body dissatisfaction emerges much earlier in life for both boys and girls than most people realize,” Charlotte Markey, a psychology professor at Rutgers University, highlighted. “There is research looking at preschoolers who start to understand that being thin and looking a certain way is desirable.” Markey and Gillen have studied the psychological impact of body image for about 20 years.

“I have elementary school and middle school kids who are already talking about college,” licensed marriage and family therapist at Prevea Health, Lisa Tutskey, explained. “They’re already talking about where they’re going to college and worried about grades. Then, certainly once they enter into high school, they’re especially attentive to this.”

Researchers say discussing societal pressures especially when a child may be dealing with mental illness is crucial.

“There are moments when I was younger and I was sad but I didn’t know why I was sad,” Brown said. “It didn’t really make sense because I was always like ‘Happy Hannah’ the girl that smiled all the time.”

Tips to challenge instead of chase the need to be perfect from Tutskey include: connecting with people face to face to feel validation; calling or talking to someone you can vent to, like a parent or friend, who will not judge you for it; and “go first.” Be the first one to reach out whether it’s online or in-person because Tutskey said everyone feels like they don’t measure up in some way.

