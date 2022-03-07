Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting fight to high court

FILE - More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a...
FILE - More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a redistricting case that could determine political boundary lines in the battleground state for the next decade. The court could issue a final decision within weeks after hearing the arguments Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that are expected to last all day. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By The Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a state ruling that would enact legislative maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, saying allowing it to stand would put in place “racial gerrymandering.”

Republicans asked the nation’s highest court on Monday to put on hold the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from last week and take an expedited appeal of the case.

The court does not have to take the case. If it declines to hear it, then the state Supreme Court ruling would stand.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chose Evers’ maps over ones submitted by Republicans and other interest groups.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Two Rivers Police investigate death of 27-year-old woman
FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
It’s been two years since disappearance of man in Waupaca County

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Wisconsin election officials rebut Gableman election report
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
Sens. Johnson, Baldwin introduce bill to end gray wolf protections
Voting in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP File Photo/Morry Gash)
Ad campaign launched to build faith in elections