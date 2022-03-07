Wisconsin gas prices to climb as the price of crude oil increases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing crude prices to soar and that means higher costs at the gas pump.

And it’s far from over.

“As the conflict continues, the oil markets will likely respond by increasing the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies this week,” says AAA.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06. The average has not been this high since July 2008.

How that adds up:

45 cents more than one week ago

62 cents more than one month ago

$1.30 more than one year ago

COMMUNITY MONDAY SUNDAY WEEK AGO MONTH AGO YEAR AGO NATIONAL $4.065 $4.009 $3.610 $3.441 $2.768 WISCONSIN $3.832 $3.740 $3.357 $3.208 $2.646 APPLETON $3.797 $3.706 $3.261 $3.108 $2.567 EAU CLAIRE $3.842 $3.782 $3.403 $3.336 $2.723 GREEN BAY $3.872 $3.760 $3.350 $3.207 $2.640 JANESVILLE-BELOIT $3.849 $3.768 $3.325 $3.172 $2.603 LA CROSSE $3.957 $3.859 $3.529 $3.326 $2.762 MADISON $3.813 $3.716 $3.291 $3.157 $2.608 MILWAUKEE $3.801 $3.726 $3.307 $3.164 $2.619 WAUSAU $3.916 $3.755 $3.393 $3.287 $2.676

“According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 bbl to 246 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.66 million b/d to 8.74 million b/d. The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb,” says AAA.

The International Energy Agency has announced a coordinated release of crude oil from 31 member countries. Those countries are committed to releasing 61.7 million bbl from their reserves. Half of this amount is expected to come from the United States.

IEA reports Russia exports about 5 million b/d of crude oil, representing about 12 percent of its global trade.

