Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

By The Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission says 16 convicted felons have been charged with illegally voting in the 2020 presidential race in Wisconsin, a rate that’s on par with previous elections.

None of them have been convicted.

The report was to be discussed at the commission’s meeting Wednesday. The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin, despite false claims by Donald Trump and his supporters.

Joe Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes, a victory that’s withstood recounts, lawsuits and numerous reviews. To date, 24 people have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

