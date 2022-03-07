Trial set for man charged in trail body case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has pleaded not guilty to charges in the murder of a victim found near the campus of UW-Green Bay.

On Monday, Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, 33, appeared in court via video from Brown County Jail. He entered pleas of not guilty to 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse.

Santiago-Marquez is accused of killing Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36, Ashwaubenon. Ramos had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin April 18.

On September 28, police responded to a report of a grass fire near the UWGB campus. Officers discovered a body off a trail was set on fire. Investigators found a fuel package and a burn pattern and determined gasoline was used for setting the victim’s body on fire. Investigators believe Mendez-Ramos was killed elsewhere and that there was no connection between the crime and the campus.

The criminal complaint against Marquez cites a witness saying Santiago-Marquez owed Mendez-Ramos $80,000 from a cocaine deal. The witness also told police Santiago-Marquez said he was going to “pop” Mendez-Ramos. When police asked the witness to clarify, the witness “motioned with his hand like a gun.”

According to prosecutors, a doorbell camera helped investigators identify a light-colored van at the scene of the crime. Thanks to a tip, officers were able to track the vehicle to a home in Green Bay and found it was registered to Pedro Santiago-Marquez. The van had expired registration and unpaid parking tickets.

Two other men are charged in the case.

Alexander Burgos-Mojica is charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia is accused of being party to the crime of mutilating a corpse.

