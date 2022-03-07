Total of $1,454,571 raised during 68th annual CP Telethon for people with disabilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 68th annual CP Telethon wrapped on Sunday evening, March 6 at 6:00 p.m. with a final total of $1,454,571 being raised. The fundraising tradition was held in the WBAY auditorium, and for someone dealing with cerebral palsy, raising money for life skills services close to home has made a world of difference.

“It’s been a part of mine and my family’s life for almost four decades now,” Patrick Bertrand, who has cerebral palsy and was answering phone calls on the VIP Panel during the CP Telethon, shared. “There is no place I’d rather be.“

A Green Bay native, Bertrand is 45-years-old and was a poster child for the CP organization in the 1980′s when he was about six-years-old. For the past 20 years, he’s been answering phones to help raise money for the organization that helped him make friends and become more independent.

CP typically shoots for having 364 volunteers throughout the weekend. But this year they were a little bit down to 270 during the telethon. However, they’re excited for next year to welcome some new and familiar faces.

“We have a couple different forms of a VIP so some of them are just community members that really want to go the extra mile for us,” CP major gifts coordinator, Maddy Szymanski, said. “We even have this really wonderful man, I’m going to shout him out by name Mike Donart. This year he raised over $8,000. He’s been fundraising for CP for over 25 years.”

In terms of getting ready for next year, “we’ll take a little time off and then we start planning in July,” Kristen Paquet, CP director of donor engagement and marketing, highlighted. “We begin our first initial talks about evaluating what we want to do and how do we keep the event going and relevant.”

“They are so dedicated and so willing to be a part of helping us to live our daily lives,” Bertrand emphasized.

This is CP’s largest fundraiser of the year and this weekend’s more than a million dollar total has been achieved for years. If you’re interested in donating or volunteering next year to answer calls you can click here or contact CP at 920-337-1122.

