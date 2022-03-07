Tommy Thompson visits UW-Oshkosh on farewell tour

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the news of Tommy Thompson stepping down from his position as UW System President, the former governor made stops at universities today, including University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor who has served as the interim president since July 2020, will step down on March 18.

“What do you say when people reach out, do things that they don’t have to do, and acknowledge all that’s been done, except for me to say thank you,” Thompson said.

Under Thompson’s watch, UW-Oshkosh launched a comprehensive COVID-19 testing program at the Culver Center, and eventually a vaccination plan for students, employees, and the community.

“Under popular campaigns and clear goals, students were able to see education return to a familiar state as we worked to smash COVID-19,” Steven Schlosser, the UW-Oshkosh OSA Vice President said.

Monday, the chancellor, mayor of Oshkosh, and two student leaders took time to say thank you in person for all Thompson has done.

“At the heart of everything Thompson has done is the students. Really that’s been the focus is how to we get the students back in the classroom, back on campus and learning,” UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said.

“Through your leadership, we have remembered that in Wisconsin we move forward through adversity to secure a brighter future,” Schlosser said.

Thompson was also surprised with a recorded video message from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the President.

“He is tough as nails when he needs to be and he does not take any nonsense from anyone—yet he has a sense of our common humanity that makes him not only someone whom you respect but also someone who engenders a great deal of affection,” Fauci said.

Fauci and Thompson have known each other for more than 20 years, dating back to Thompson’s time as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush.

