SNOW MAINLY SOUTH OF GREEN BAY THIS MORNING

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for accumulating snow that could affect the morning commute... especially south of Green Bay.

Snow began moving into southern areas after midnight for our extreme southern counties. That snow will continue throughout the morning, mainly for areas south and east of Green Bay, creating hazardous travel for the morning commute. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties, until NOON for accumulating snow. 2-4″ of snow can be expected for the far southern counties included in this advisory, will amounts will taper off dramatically as you move north. From a line of Appleton to Kewaunee, only 1-2″ of accumulation is possible.

Most of the snow will be done by late morning with just a few lingering flakes afterward. After the snow clears, mostly cloudy skies can be expected. Afternoon highs will make it into the the middle 30s for most, and it will be on the blustery side.

SNOW POTENTIAL MONDAY MORNING (WBAY)

The forecast looks dry for Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of opportunity to see sunshine. Highs will vary between the 2 days with highs in the 40s on Tuesday, and then a big drop in temperatures by Wednesday. Much below average temperatures can then be expected through Saturday.

Another weather maker Thursday into Friday does have the potential to produce at least a few inches of snow across the area. The exact track of that storm system remains uncertain, but we’ll keep you up to date with all the details as we get closer to the event.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

TOMORROW: SW 10-20+

TODAY: Early snow showers GB and SOUTH. Highest accumulations SOUTH. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Clouds clear late. Cold and calm. LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and slightly milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Snow develops. Much cooler. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Clouds decrease late. Breezy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cold and breezy. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Clocks back 1 hour for daylight saving time. HIGH: 35

