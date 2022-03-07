Priest blesses donations for Ukraine as they leave Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Boxes of donations for Ukraine left Green Bay Monday morning.

Trucks left from St. Matthew Orthodox Church located at 607 Ravenswood Dr. Fr. John Thetford blessed the trucks before they departed for Chicago.

The Wisconsin Ukrainians Humanitarian Relief & Army Collection Drive packed up donations from the local community. The donations are set to arrive in Ukraine Friday.

“We’re blessing them driving down to Chicago and the weather today of course, but then also blessing the shipment. It’s going all the way from here to the east coat to Ukraine. We want to make sure that all of these donations that all of these people in the Green Bay and Fox Valley area donated they actually get to wear they’re going,” says Fr. Thetford.

“People really just have families there. They’re not in touch with them. They don’t know what’s happening to them. They might be being shelled at any moment. They have no idea. That’s not a reality that we think of,” Thetford continues.

The drive is no longer collecting personal hygiene items. Organizers are now focusing on medical supplies.

As Russian missile attacks continue, critical items are now needed to help the Ukrainians.

“The urgency is in medical supplies, burns, eye protection,” Oksana Kobzar said.

Medical supplies needed for Ukraine:

Tourniquets (CAT 5th, 6th, & 7th gen.)

Bandages (Israeli type)

Hemostatic combat gauze

Decompression needles

Occlusive tape

Burn bandages

Sterile bandages 10x14

Dressings

Non-woven adhesive tape

Transparent tegaderm

Sterile wipes

IV systems (for blood transfusion)

Laryngeal masks with combitubes (4, 5, & 6)

IntraBone disposable access systems

Rubber hemostatic medical plaits

Flexible splint (SAM)

Elastic bandages

Soft gauze

Hemostatic swabs and patches

Crystalloids and colloids compositions

PPE- gloves, masks, & eye protection glasses

NPA or OPA face masks

Tactical bags

PillPacks

Tracheostomy kits

Items will be collected for another week until Sunday, March 13th at these drop-off locations:

Cornerstone Mortgage, 1830 W. Mason St., Green Bay

Relyco, 1195 Scheuring Rd., De Pere

St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., Green Bay

Becket’s Restaurant, 2 Jackson St., Oshkosh

Winnebago Area Literacy Council inside Oshkosh Public Library, 3rd floor, 106 Washington Ave, Oshkosh

Thrivent Financial - Badgerland Group, W6929 Parkview Dr ste a, Greenville

CLICK HERE to make a monetary donation.

CLICK HERE to follow Wisconsin Ukrainians on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.