Priest blesses donations for Ukraine as they leave Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Boxes of donations for Ukraine left Green Bay Monday morning.
Trucks left from St. Matthew Orthodox Church located at 607 Ravenswood Dr. Fr. John Thetford blessed the trucks before they departed for Chicago.
The Wisconsin Ukrainians Humanitarian Relief & Army Collection Drive packed up donations from the local community. The donations are set to arrive in Ukraine Friday.
“We’re blessing them driving down to Chicago and the weather today of course, but then also blessing the shipment. It’s going all the way from here to the east coat to Ukraine. We want to make sure that all of these donations that all of these people in the Green Bay and Fox Valley area donated they actually get to wear they’re going,” says Fr. Thetford.
“People really just have families there. They’re not in touch with them. They don’t know what’s happening to them. They might be being shelled at any moment. They have no idea. That’s not a reality that we think of,” Thetford continues.
The drive is no longer collecting personal hygiene items. Organizers are now focusing on medical supplies.
As Russian missile attacks continue, critical items are now needed to help the Ukrainians.
“The urgency is in medical supplies, burns, eye protection,” Oksana Kobzar said.
Medical supplies needed for Ukraine:
- Tourniquets (CAT 5th, 6th, & 7th gen.)
- Bandages (Israeli type)
- Hemostatic combat gauze
- Decompression needles
- Occlusive tape
- Burn bandages
- Sterile bandages 10x14
- Dressings
- Non-woven adhesive tape
- Transparent tegaderm
- Sterile wipes
- IV systems (for blood transfusion)
- Laryngeal masks with combitubes (4, 5, & 6)
- IntraBone disposable access systems
- Rubber hemostatic medical plaits
- Flexible splint (SAM)
- Elastic bandages
- Soft gauze
- Hemostatic swabs and patches
- Crystalloids and colloids compositions
- PPE- gloves, masks, & eye protection glasses
- NPA or OPA face masks
- Tactical bags
- PillPacks
- Tracheostomy kits
Items will be collected for another week until Sunday, March 13th at these drop-off locations:
- Cornerstone Mortgage, 1830 W. Mason St., Green Bay
- Relyco, 1195 Scheuring Rd., De Pere
- St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., Green Bay
- Becket’s Restaurant, 2 Jackson St., Oshkosh
- Winnebago Area Literacy Council inside Oshkosh Public Library, 3rd floor, 106 Washington Ave, Oshkosh
- Thrivent Financial - Badgerland Group, W6929 Parkview Dr ste a, Greenville
CLICK HERE to make a monetary donation.
CLICK HERE to follow Wisconsin Ukrainians on Facebook.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.