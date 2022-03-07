Advertisement

New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched

The program will provide more than $92 million in financial assistance to Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced hardships as a result of the pandemic.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on Monday, March 7, 2022 at City Hall in Menomonie, Wis.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin homeowners with overdue mortgage, utility or other household bills as a result of the pandemic may be eligible for financial relief.

Gov. Tony Evers discussed the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program at City Hall in Menomonie on Monday.

Evers said the program will provide more than $92 million in financial assistance to Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced hardships as a result of the pandemic, and encouraged people to apply to it.

“Wisconsinites, as everybody knows, are hard workers by nature,” Evers said. “Our state is recovering because of their hard work; our economy is recovering because of them.”

The application is available to eligible households that have experienced a qualified hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 and have a household income at or below 100% of the area median income. Up to $40,000 is available per household. More information is available at 1-855-2-HOME or the program’s website. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Two Rivers Police investigate death of 27-year-old woman
FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
It’s been two years since disappearance of man in Waupaca County

Latest News

Chick-fil-A opens its first store in the Green Bay area outside Bay Park Square Mall in...
Green Bay area’s first Chick-fil-A promotes traffic flow plan for grand opening
Gas prices in the Fox Valley are below the national average, which reached $4.104 per gallon...
Pinched at the pumps
Farmers look at new equipment at a WPS Farm Show
INTERVIEW: WPS Farm Show returns
smartphone
“9″ BRILLIANT MINUTES to fully charge your phone
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Former music teacher accused of sexual assault makes court appearance