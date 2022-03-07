MORE SUNSHINE AND MILDER ON TUESDAY

Skies will clear out tonight and temperatures will cool into the teens for lows. Plan on lots of sunshine Tuesday afternoon, along with a breezy southwest wind. Gusts to 25 mph should help push highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A weak cold front will pass on by late in the day. There may be an increase in clouds, perhaps a few flurries, but in general, it passes through the area dry. Wednesday will be cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 30s.

A more organized system looks to impact our weather later this week - Thursday into Friday. Recent trends show this system shifting southward. But, there could still be some light snow from the Fox Valley into southern Wisconsin the way it stands now. Highs Thursday should be even colder... likely staying in the upper half of the 20s. A little light snow may linger into Friday morning, and the cold continues. Highs will stay in the 20s through the start of the weekend.

Saturday should be partly cloudy, but may be the coldest day for the rest of the week. Lows should be in the lower half of the teens in the morning with highs in the middle 20s. A brisk wind is also expected. Sunday looks milder with highs getting close to 40 degrees! But, there may be a few spotty flakes later in the day. Some spotty mix is also possible on Monday with highs once again near 40.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Colder. LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and slightly milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible... mainly SOUTH. Colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds, but still chilly. Brisk at times. Early flakes? HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cold, and blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

*DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS 2AM SUNDAY MORNING - Turn clocks ahead 1 hour*

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Stray flakes possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty mix or snow. HIGH: 40

