Milwaukee prosecutor won’t charge election board members

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Milwaukee County district attorney will not file charges against two Democratic members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, saying there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed any crimes.

District Attorney John Chisholm, a Democrat, on Monday rejected calls from the Republican Racine County sheriff to prosecute five members of the commission who voted not to send election deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.

The Republican Racine County district attorney in February also declined to bring charges, saying she didn’t have jurisdiction.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the elections commission, which is split evenly among Republicans and Democrats, voted unanimously that poll workers could not be sent into nursing homes. The state was under a safer-at-home order and nursing homes were severely limiting who could come into their facilities, often not even allowing immediate family members inside.

The commission voted 5-1 in two follow-up votes extending the order through the November 2020 election before rescinding it in March 2021. Instead of sending in voting deputies, the commission directed clerks to mail absentee ballots to nursing home residents who had requested them.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau determined that the commission broke the law by not sending in the voting assistants. State election commissioners have defended their move, saying they were trying to ensure nursing home residents could vote by sending absentee ballots instead of voting assistants who may not have been allowed to enter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.