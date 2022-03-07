Local woodworker creating toys for Ukrainian children

LANGES CORNER, Wis. (WBAY) - More than a million Ukrainians have fled the war-torn country, many of them women and children. A woodworker from Langes Corner, in southern Brown County, is hoping to bring some joy to those refugee children with a simple toy.

Rick Brunner is hard at work inside his woodshop, Rick’s Toybox. Through his non-profit, he handcrafts wooden toy cars and trucks and then donates them all to doctors and police officers to handout to children. A map on the wall of his shop shows just how far his toys have gone, often to Third World countries.

But it’s the recent news out of Ukraine that has inspired his latest donation. “And I just thought, these kids are giving up so much and they’re going through a very rough time. People are donating probably clothing and food, but they’re forgetting that they’re a kid and I want to give that kid feeling back again,” says Brunner.

So Brunner, who is basically the Henry Ford of wooden cars with his assembly line technique started creating cars. He’s crafted about 200 so far, thanks to donations from partners like Home Depot and Bear Woods out of Canada.

According to Brunner, “I have enough wheels, axles, hubcaps, I have enough lumber. If I do run out of lumber I have a local sponsor who will give me more. I guess I just don’t have enough time and I need some help.”

Brunner has until Friday to get his fleet complete. A woodworker out of New London is helping, making some cars in his own shop. But Brunner is looking for others with experience, too, and some without to come to his shop and work by his side.

He knows the impact the cars, with some crayons and a lollipop too, can have on the refugee children, adding, “It brings tears to your eyes. I can just imagine these kids that are in these shelters in Poland, getting these toys. And just for a brief moment, it might be just three minutes, hey they’re going to have a smile on their face and they’ll feel like a kid again.”

Brunner is accepting monetary donations through his website. Or anyone who wants to help, can just show up at his shop (5254 County Road R Denmark, WI 54208) starting around 8 A.M. any day this week.

People are also encouraged to follow Rick’s Toybox on Facebook.

