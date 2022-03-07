It’s been two years since disappearance of man in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been two years since the disappearance of a man in Waupaca County.

Jon “Jake” Morgan went missing on March 6, 2020. His last known location was a home near Wally’s Bar in King. Witnesses have told law enforcement that he had traveled to the home with two other people and that he left on foot at about 8 a.m. The witnesses say he left by himself.

Morgan was 22-years-old at the time of his disappearance. His family calls it a “nightmare that never ends.”

“Jake wasn’t perfect, but he definitely didn’t deserve this, and to those involved, just know that we will not stop until we find out what happened to him,” reads a post on the missing page for Jake. “We want our family to be able to put Jake to rest and get the closure we all need. We just want someone to finally come forward with answers, please!”

Jake’s disappearance remains under investigation. His case has been added to NAMUS, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Jake is described as 6′ - 6′2″, weighing 135-155 pounds. He has piercings in his right and left ears and tongue. He has a scare on his left eyebrow. He has a tattoo on the lower right leg.

He was last known to be wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt with a “Nike” logo on the front. He was wearing blue jeans and brown shoes and a gray stocking cap. Jake was carrying a draw-string backpack. He was also wearing a blue and gray jacket similar to a Columbia jacket.

If you have any information, call the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office (715) 258-4466 or Waupaca County Crime Stoppers at (888) 258-9955 to remain anonymous.

