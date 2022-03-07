Donations of medical supplies critically needed in Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin continues to step up with donations to Ukraine, as organizers of one local drive loaded donated supplies onto two trucks to be sent to Ukraine.

A story Action 2 News has been following, thanks to the help of local community members who generously donated items to the Wisconsin Ukrainians Humanitarian Relief & Army Collecition Drive, local Ukrainians packed up many donation boxes on Sunday which will be headed to Chicago Monday morning, and will arrive in Ukraine on Friday.

A local Green By resident of nearly 22 years, Oskana Kobzar, who was helping pack donation boxes, woke up to find out the city of Vinnytsian in western Ukraine, where she was born and raised, was hit with missiles on Sunday.

“This morning I woke up from a phone call from my cousin who called me to tell me that my native city was under attack. Eight rockets were sent, out of eight, three ended under ground,” said Kobzar.

Kobzar says her family and friends who still live there are safe, but have been sleeping in the same clothes and sheltering in subways.

“My nephew who is 8, spoke with my dad who is here, recently, two days ago and he said ‘grandpa, grandpa I hear the sirens, I hear three sirens and grandpa they are short to long, they are long grandpa.’ And dad says you go need to take shelter right now,” Kobzar said.

As Russian missile attacks continue throughout Ukraine, critical items are now needed to help those impacted.

“The urgency is in medical supplies, burns, eye protection,” Kobzar said.

“We thank the local community for everything they’ve donated. We are no longer collecting the personal hygiene items or clothing,” said Olga Halaburda Hietpas, President of Wisconsin Ukrainians.

The Wisconsin Ukrainians are now directing their efforts to help the people of Ukraine by asking for donations of PPE eye protection glasses, brand new military grade boots, and medical supplies.

To make a monetary donation to the group, click here.

The medical supplies needed for Ukraine are listed below:

Tourinquets (CAT 5th, 6th, & 7th gen.)

Bandages (Israeli type)

Hemostatic combat gauze

Decompression needles

Occlusive tape

Burn bandages

Sterile bandages 10x14

Dressings

Non-woven adhesive tape

Transparent tegaderm

Sterile wipes

IV systems (for blood transfusion)

Laryngeal masks with combitubes (4, 5, & 6)

IntraBone disposable access systems

Rubber hemostatic medical plaits

Flexible splint (SAM)

Elastic bandages

Soft gauze

Hemostatic swabs and patches

Crystalloids and colloids compositions

PPE- gloves, masks, & eye protection glasses

NPA or OPA face masks

Tactical bags

PillPacks

Tracheostomy kits

Items will be collected for another week until Sunday, March 13th at these drop-off locations:

Cornerstone Mortgage, 1830 W. Mason St., Green Bay

Relyco, 1195 Scheuring Rd., De Pere

St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., Green Bay

Becket’s Restaurant, 2 Jackson St., Oshkosh

Winnebago Area Literacy Council inside Oshkosh Public Library, 3rd floor, 106 Washington Ave, Oshkosh

Thrivent Financial - Badgerland Group, W6929 Parkview Dr ste a, Greenville

