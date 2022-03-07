Donations of medical supplies critically needed in Ukraine
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin continues to step up with donations to Ukraine, as organizers of one local drive loaded donated supplies onto two trucks to be sent to Ukraine.
A story Action 2 News has been following, thanks to the help of local community members who generously donated items to the Wisconsin Ukrainians Humanitarian Relief & Army Collecition Drive, local Ukrainians packed up many donation boxes on Sunday which will be headed to Chicago Monday morning, and will arrive in Ukraine on Friday.
A local Green By resident of nearly 22 years, Oskana Kobzar, who was helping pack donation boxes, woke up to find out the city of Vinnytsian in western Ukraine, where she was born and raised, was hit with missiles on Sunday.
“This morning I woke up from a phone call from my cousin who called me to tell me that my native city was under attack. Eight rockets were sent, out of eight, three ended under ground,” said Kobzar.
Kobzar says her family and friends who still live there are safe, but have been sleeping in the same clothes and sheltering in subways.
“My nephew who is 8, spoke with my dad who is here, recently, two days ago and he said ‘grandpa, grandpa I hear the sirens, I hear three sirens and grandpa they are short to long, they are long grandpa.’ And dad says you go need to take shelter right now,” Kobzar said.
As Russian missile attacks continue throughout Ukraine, critical items are now needed to help those impacted.
“The urgency is in medical supplies, burns, eye protection,” Kobzar said.
“We thank the local community for everything they’ve donated. We are no longer collecting the personal hygiene items or clothing,” said Olga Halaburda Hietpas, President of Wisconsin Ukrainians.
The Wisconsin Ukrainians are now directing their efforts to help the people of Ukraine by asking for donations of PPE eye protection glasses, brand new military grade boots, and medical supplies.
The medical supplies needed for Ukraine are listed below:
- Tourinquets (CAT 5th, 6th, & 7th gen.)
- Bandages (Israeli type)
- Hemostatic combat gauze
- Decompression needles
- Occlusive tape
- Burn bandages
- Sterile bandages 10x14
- Dressings
- Non-woven adhesive tape
- Transparent tegaderm
- Sterile wipes
- IV systems (for blood transfusion)
- Laryngeal masks with combitubes (4, 5, & 6)
- IntraBone disposable access systems
- Rubber hemostatic medical plaits
- Flexible splint (SAM)
- Elastic bandages
- Soft gauze
- Hemostatic swabs and patches
- Crystalloids and colloids compositions
- PPE- gloves, masks, & eye protection glasses
- NPA or OPA face masks
- Tactical bags
- PillPacks
- Tracheostomy kits
Items will be collected for another week until Sunday, March 13th at these drop-off locations:
- Cornerstone Mortgage, 1830 W. Mason St., Green Bay
- Relyco, 1195 Scheuring Rd., De Pere
- St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., Green Bay
- Becket’s Restaurant, 2 Jackson St., Oshkosh
- Winnebago Area Literacy Council inside Oshkosh Public Library, 3rd floor, 106 Washington Ave, Oshkosh
- Thrivent Financial - Badgerland Group, W6929 Parkview Dr ste a, Greenville
