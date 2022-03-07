DOJ gets civil judgment against Shawano County company for pollution violations

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has obtained a civil judgment against a Shawano County company for violations of the state’s air pollution control laws.

The judgment requires Wisconsin Veneer and Plywood, Inc., to pay $75,000 for violations at the manufacturing facility.

“Enforcing our air pollution laws isn’t only important for the environment,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “It also helps protect Wisconsinites’ health and wellbeing.”

The facility in Mattoon uses a wood fired boiler that combusts scrap veneer, sawdust, wood chips, and wood bark. Uncontrolled emissions from the boiler are vented to the atmosphere though a stack.

On May 13 and 14 of 2020, the company conducted a particulate emission stack test for the boiler. Results of the test showed the company violated two particulate matter emission limitations in its air pollution control permit.

Between May 13 and July 9, Wisconsin Veneer operated the boiler “in a manner similar to how it was run during the stack test.” On July 10, the boiler was shut down for two weeks and parts were cleaned. The company then was back in compliance with its permit.

“According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, particulate matter is made up of microscopic solids or liquid droplets that can cause serious heart and lung problems when inhaled. Children, people with heart or lung diseases, and the elderly are especially at risk. Particulate matter released into the atmosphere can also have negative environmental effects, such as haze and damage to soil and/or water when the particles settle,” reads a statement from the DOJ.

The order for judgement was signed by Shawano County Circuit Court Judge Katie Sloma.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.