Advertisement

Deputies arrest suspect in Waldo bank robbery

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDO, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in an armed bank robbery in Sheboygan County Monday didn’t get far.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a hold up alarm at Waldo State Bank in the village of Waldo at 12:09 P.M.

It also says deputies found the suspect’s vehicle in the western part of the county and took the suspect into custody without incident.

No details about the robbery were immediately made public. The sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the community.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Two Rivers Police investigate death of 27-year-old woman
FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
It’s been two years since disappearance of man in Waupaca County

Latest News

Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary (file image)
Bill allowing early absentee ballot counts likely dead in state Senate
Today Heitpas went shopping for those not only stuck in Ukraine, but the civilians now turned...
Wisconsin Ukrainians shop for needed military items to send to Ukraine
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average falls below 500 after 32 weeks
March 7 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing out tonight