Deputies arrest suspect in Waldo bank robbery

WALDO, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in an armed bank robbery in Sheboygan County Monday didn’t get far.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a hold up alarm at Waldo State Bank in the village of Waldo at 12:09 P.M.

It also says deputies found the suspect’s vehicle in the western part of the county and took the suspect into custody without incident.

No details about the robbery were immediately made public. The sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the community.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.