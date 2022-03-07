COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average falls below 500 after 32 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin averaged fewer than 500 new COVID-19 virus cases per day over the past week for the first time since late July, 32 weeks ago.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the state average 467 cases per day over the last 7 days. It saw a net increase of 1,049 cases since Friday’s report, including 218 positive test results in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate is down to 3.3% of all tests in the last week positive for the coronavirus. The state doesn’t publish numbers on weekends, but the cumulative total of new cases over the last 3 days cases was still in single digits in 9 Northeast Wisconsin counties while three more had no new cases and Kewaunee County’s case total was revised downward by 1.

The state didn’t receive any death reports in the past day, but the 7-day average is unchanged at 9 deaths per day. The state received 24 more COVID-19 death reports since Friday. Fond du Lac County reported 2 of the deaths. Oconto, Shawano and Sheboygan counties each reported 1. The death rate since the pandemic began is unchanged at 0.87% of all cases being fatal.

There were 75 hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the past 3 days, or an average of 25 per day. That’s well below our calculated 7-day average of 47 per day. The hospitalization rate is unchanged at 4.26% of all cases resulting in hospitalization.

Current hospitalizations hit a new months-long low Monday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said there were 366 COVID-19 patients receiving care, including 67 in intensive care units. That’s 77 fewer people in hospitals and 10 fewer in ICUs than Friday when you take discharges and deaths into account. It’s the fewest COVID-19 patients at one time in the state since August 4, 2021, and the fewest in ICU since July 30, 2021, based on our record keeping.

Hospitals in the Northeast region have 47 patients, 10 in ICU -- the same number in ICU as Friday but 6 fewer patients overall. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 23 patients -- 12 fewer than Friday -- and had no COVID-19 patients in ICU after 3 cases Friday.

Since Friday’s report, vaccinators added just 503 to the number of people getting at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Three times as many (1,495) completed their vaccination series. There can be some overlap in those numbers when people get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There were also 3,578 people who got a booster shot.

To date, 32.9% of Wisconsin’s population has had a booster shot, 60.5% of the population received the minimum number of shots to complete their vaccine series, and 64.0% of Wisconsinites received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/23.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/65.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (-0.1)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.4% 62.5% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% (+0.1) 54.5% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.0% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.2% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.6% (+0.2) 49.8% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.6% 52.9% Forest (9,004) 52.6% 49.8% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.8% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 57.9% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.8% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.0% 76.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% (+0.1) 50.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.0% 61.1% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.7% 45.8% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.7% 59.9% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% (-0.1) 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.1% 58.9% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,191 (62.6%) 284,109 (59.9%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,017 (59.8%) 313,923 (57.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,730,696 (64.0%) 3,527,508 (60.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Michigan is experiencing technical difficulties with Monday’s report. We’ll update the numbers once they’re posted.

Brown – 69,698 cases (+37) (384 deaths)

Calumet – 11,462 cases (+8) (92 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,976 cases (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,257 cases (+19) (270 deaths)

Door – 6,550 cases (50 deaths)

Florence - 806 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,252 cases (+22) (224 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,425 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,717 cases (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,161 cases (+4) (51 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,297 cases (69 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,540 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (39 deaths)

Langlade - 4,855 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,200 cases (+10) (151 deaths)

Marinette - 9,604 cases (+3) (97 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,858 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,835 (+1) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,287 cases (+4) (87 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 42,151 cases (+24) (323 deaths)

Shawano – 9,698 cases (+3) (120 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 29,271 cases (+23) (253 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,255 cases (+4) (192 deaths)

Waushara – 4,958 cases (+2) (67 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,526 cases (+36) (317 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

