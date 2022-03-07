CLOUDS HANG ON THIS AFTERNOON, MORE SUN TOMORROW

Mother Nature made good on her promise for more snow today! We had a swath of 3″ to as much as 7″ fall across Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, and Fond du Lac Counties. Very little fell northwest of the Fox Valley. Any lingering flakes will fade this afternoon but the clouds will hang on. Look for highs in the mid 30s. Secondary roads may remain slushy.

We’ll clear out tonight and temperatures will cool into the teens. Plan on lots of sun Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A weak cold front will pass on by late in the day but it should do so on a dry note. Wednesday will be a quiet day as well with highs in the 30s.

Our next weather maker is due in Thursday afternoon into Friday. It had the potential to produce a few inches of snow (early projections 1-4″+) but we’ll have to keep refining things as the week goes on.

Our next weather maker is due in Thursday afternoon into Friday. It had the potential to produce a few inches of snow (early projections 1-4″+) but we'll have to keep refining things as the week goes on.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

TOMORROW: SW 10-20+

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Lingering flakes fade away. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Colder. LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and slightly milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Snow develops. Much cooler. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Clouds decrease late. Breezy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cold and breezy. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Clocks back 1 hour for daylight saving time. HIGH: 35

