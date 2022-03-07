Bus slides off road in Calumet County, road conditions are messy

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Snow is causing a messy Monday morning commute in parts of our viewing area.

In Calumet County, an Action 2 News videojournalist spotted a school bus that slid off the road at a roundabout in the Township of Harrison. The scene was located at Highway 114 and County N. Crews are working to pull the bus out of the ditch area. No children were on the bus. The driver was not hurt.

A school bus slides off the road in Calumet County. March 7, 2022. (WBAY)

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the morning snow. First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina says Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties, until noon. He says 2-4″ of snow can be expected for the far southern counties included in this advisory. Snow amounts will taper off dramatically as you move north. CLICK HERE for the FIRST ALERT FORECAST.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Traffic map.

The Oshkosh Fire Department reported “extremely slippery” roads in the city.

Be careful out there Oshkosh. The roads are a mess this morning--extremely slippery. — Oshkosh Fire Dept (@OshkoshFire) March 7, 2022

❄️WEATHER ALERT❄️

Due to the winter weather, many routes are running behind this morning and delays may occur throughout the day.

Be sure to check the app or call us for detailed information. pic.twitter.com/PXTV7QndsJ — Valley Transit (@ValleyTransit) March 7, 2022

Buses are currently running approximately 10-15 minutes late due to weather conditions. Roads are very slippery. Please travel with caution and allow extra time for travel. Use your bus tracker app to see where your bus is: https://t.co/QQD3EwQie9: Buses… https://t.co/7utAnTz0hH — Green Bay Metro (@GBmetro) March 7, 2022

CLICK HERE to download the FREE First Alert Weather App.

It's coming down out there this morning in Oshkosh! Drive Safe everyone. #wiwx @wbay pic.twitter.com/ez8d19jE8v — Cruz Medina (@wx_cruz) March 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.