Bus slides off road in Calumet County, road conditions are messy

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Snow is causing a messy Monday morning commute in parts of our viewing area.

In Calumet County, an Action 2 News videojournalist spotted a school bus that slid off the road at a roundabout in the Township of Harrison. The scene was located at Highway 114 and County N. Crews are working to pull the bus out of the ditch area. No children were on the bus. The driver was not hurt.

A school bus slides off the road in Calumet County. March 7, 2022.
A school bus slides off the road in Calumet County. March 7, 2022.(WBAY)

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the morning snow. First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina says Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties, until noon. He says 2-4″ of snow can be expected for the far southern counties included in this advisory. Snow amounts will taper off dramatically as you move north. CLICK HERE for the FIRST ALERT FORECAST.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Traffic map.

The Oshkosh Fire Department reported “extremely slippery” roads in the city.

CLICK HERE to download the FREE First Alert Weather App.

