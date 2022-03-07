Bus slides off road in Calumet County, road conditions are messy
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Snow is causing a messy Monday morning commute in parts of our viewing area.
In Calumet County, an Action 2 News videojournalist spotted a school bus that slid off the road at a roundabout in the Township of Harrison. The scene was located at Highway 114 and County N. Crews are working to pull the bus out of the ditch area. No children were on the bus. The driver was not hurt.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the morning snow. First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina says Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties, until noon. He says 2-4″ of snow can be expected for the far southern counties included in this advisory. Snow amounts will taper off dramatically as you move north. CLICK HERE for the FIRST ALERT FORECAST.
The Oshkosh Fire Department reported “extremely slippery” roads in the city.
