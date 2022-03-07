Advertisement

Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests

The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study suggests.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists said the Amazon rainforest may be nearing a critical tipping point that could see it turn into something more like a grassy savannah.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change looked at month-by-month satellite imagery of the rainforest over 20 years.

Scientists said they’re seeing signs of what they call “resilience loss” over about three-fourths of the rainforest, which basically means it’s losing its ability to recover from things like droughts, logging and fires.

It’s not possible to tell exactly when the transition from rainforest to savannah might happen, but the authors of the study said once it’s obvious, it’ll be too late to stop.

That’s bad news for the rest of the planet, because the rainforest stores a huge amount of carbon, which affects global weather patterns.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Two Rivers Police investigate death of 27-year-old woman
FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
It’s been two years since disappearance of man in Waupaca County

Latest News

AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average falls below 500 after 32 weeks
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high