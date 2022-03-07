Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 at large in security breach at Joint Base Andrews

An armed intruder was arrested at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews after a security breach at the...
An armed intruder was arrested at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews after a security breach at the main gate. Officials say another intruder is at large, but this is not an active shooter situation.(Source: U.S. Air Force/Daniel Burkhardt)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Officials at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews say two people in a car drove through a security checkpoint Sunday night. At least one of them was armed.

Officials with Joint Base Andrews posted to Facebook Sunday that around 9 p.m., a car drove through a security checkpoint despite security personnel’s commands.

The 316th Security Forces Group deployed barriers and stopped the car, from which two people fled. One person was arrested. The other remains at large.

The person who was arrested had a weapon, but officials say no shots have been fired.

Officials say it is not an active shooter situation.

The military base, which serves as the home for the president and vice president’s aircraft, was locked down around the same time Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet landed there after a trip to Selma, Alabama, earlier Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

All five officials have since safely departed from the base, the Post reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Green Bay music teacher Kelton Jennings was arrested on March 4, 2022, after an allegation of...
Green Bay music teacher jailed on suspicion of sexual assault of a child
Friday fish fry served at a Denmark-area Citgo station
A non-traditional place for the traditional Wisconsin fish fry
Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone
Two Rivers Police investigate death of 27-year-old woman

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets ceasefire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Authorities say seven people are dead after tornadoes swept through central Iowa.
Drone captures tornado damage in Madison County, Iowa (no audio)
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
VP Harris: Future of our democracy being decided now
A Florida man working as a handyman is accused of murdering the woman employing him after her...
Handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank
Peter Jennings, UW-Oshkosh new head football coach
Peter Jennings named titans new football coach