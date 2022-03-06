A WICKEDLY WINDY SUNDAY

Over the past 24 hours, many areas have seen 1-2″ of rainfall that has led to some flooding, mainly on secondary roadways. Keep that in mind as you head out this morning. Aside from that, we had some strong winds kick in overnight, and those winds are going to stay with us through early this evening. Wind Advisories have been posted for the Lakeshore counties, Fond Du Lac, Marquette, and Green Lake counties until 9am this morning. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible which could potentially lead to some power outages and blowing of outdoor objects that are not secured.

Early this morning, a wintry mix was in progress across the far north. Keep in mind that roads may be slick as a result of ice accumulation. Conditions should improve this afternoon as temperatures jump above freezing. Otherwise, your afternoon looks mostly cloudy and windy. Highs for most will reach the upper 30s or lower 40s. Overnight our next weathermaker arrives bringing us our next chance of snow.

Monday morning is now a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of accumulating snow for Green Bay and areas south and east during the morning commute. Snow will begin to overspread the region tonight around the midnight hour, starting in the south first, and then spreading north throughout the course of the morning. In General, 1-3″ of accumulating snow will be possible, with the highest amounts falling south and east of Appleton. Slippery stretches can be expected for the morning commute, so you may want to go ahead and plan to give yourself a little extra time to get to work in the morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-30 MPH (GUSTS OVER 40 MPH EARLY)

TOMORROW: NW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Gusty winds and cooler. Wintry mix NORTH early. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Quiet evening, then snow arrives after midnight mainly SOUTH. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Early snow showers GB and SOUTH. Generally 1-3″ of accumulation. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Snow develops. Turning cooler. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Clouds decrease late. Breezy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and breezy. HIGH: 25

