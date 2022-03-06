Advertisement

Two Rivers Police investigate death of 27-year-old woman

(AP)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Rivers Police say they are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman.

According to a media release, officers and personnel from the Two Rivers Fire Department responded to a house on the city’s east side at around 1 p.m. on Saturday for a woman found unconscious and not breathing.

Police say resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and she was later pronounced dead.

The Two Rivers Police Department and the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office are investigation the cause of death.

