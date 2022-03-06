SNOW MAINLY SOUTH OF GREEN BAY MONDAY MORNING

Monday morning is now a First Alert Weather Day for accumulating snow that could affect the commute... especially south of Green Bay.

Snow should develop after midnight and continue through the morning hours before coming to an end by midday. The best bet for 1″ to 4″ is expected to remain just south of Green Bay and Appleton but some minor amounts are possible there. More specifically, a band of 1-2″ may fall from Kewaunee to just north of Oshkosh. Between 2″ and 4″ may fall in Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac. Less than 1″ is currently expected in Green Bay, Appleton, and to the northwest. Afternoon highs in the wake of the snow will still climb into the mid 30s so any travel impacts will lessen as the day wears on.

SNOW POTENTIAL MONDAY MORNING (WBAY)

We’ll be in between impactful weather makers Tuesday and Wednesday, although a cold front is expected to pass through pretty much dry sometime late Tuesday. Look for 40s on Tuesday with 30s on Wednesday.

Another weather maker Thursday into Friday does have the potential to produce several more inches of snow in our area. Details remain up in the air at this time but we’ll iron them out over the coming days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW 5-10 MPH

TOMORROW: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow develops after midnight, mainly SOUTH. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Early snow showers GB and SOUTH. Generally 1-4″ of accumulation. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. A bit breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Snow develops. Turning cooler. HIGH: 330 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Clouds decrease late. Breezy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and breezy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some passing flakes Clocks back 1 hour for daylight saving time. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.