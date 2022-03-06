Seedings for Girls State Basketball Tournament released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five area girls basketball teams will look to bring home state championships later this week at the Resch Center. On Sunday, the WIAA released the semifinals seedings for division one through four.

Division One: #1 Kettle Moraine vs. #4 De Pere (Friday March 11th - 6:36 p.m.)

#2 Brookfield East vs. #3 Appleton East (Friday March 11th - 15 minutes after game one)

Division Two: #1 Notre Dame vs. #4 Menomonie (Friday March 11th - 1:35 p.m.)

#2 Reedsburg vs. #3 Pewaukee (Friday March 11th - 15 minutes after game one)

Division Three: #1 Waupun vs. #4 Dominican (Thursday March 10th - 1:35 p.m.)

#2 Freedom vs. #3 St. Croix Falls (Thursday March 10th - 15 minutes after game one)

Division Four: #1 Mineral Point vs. #4 Westfield (Thursday March 10th - 6:35 p.m.)

#2 Laconia vs. #3 Neilsville (Thursday March 10th - 15 minutes after game one)

All state championship games are set for Saturday March 12th at the Resch Center.

