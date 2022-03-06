Scammers using Ukraine crisis to deceive people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s an outpouring of support to help Ukraine, but the Wisconsin Consumer Protection is urging donators to take a moment to make sure their money goes to legitimate fundraisers and charities.

“Wisconsinites obviously want to donate, and that’s really important but it’s also really important that people do their research,” said Lara Sutherlin, an Administrator for the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Sutherlin said scammers see opportunity in tragedies like the war in Ukraine to set up fake charities to try and get your money.

“They’re very savvy. They can do things like use a name that sounds familiar to us, but it’s got a slightly different wording so we think we recognize the organization. They can do fake websites that look a lot like a legitimate website. They can have caller ID that says one name but then you realize it’s something else,” said Sutherlin.

Sutherlin recommends to avoid clicking on any links and being taken to another website. She said do your research on the link by opening another window. Look to see if they have any complaints and if it’s a legitimate organization.

If you’re looking at crowd funding, search for the organizers and check out the contact information. Find out exactly where that money is going and review the site’s security policies before making a payment.

Be cautious with high pressure pitches or requests to wire money.

Action 2 News does not want you to be afraid to donate to a worthy cause, but we just want to make sure your donations are really helping people in crisis.

