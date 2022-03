GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A win on Saturday in the sectional finals meant a trip to the state tournament. Several local teams came up big.

Appleton East 57, Neenah 36

De Pere 72, Germantown 66

Notre Dame 53, Beaver Dam 44

Freedom 83, Brillion 46

Westfield 41, Bonduel 38

Laconia 47, Racine Lutheran 45

Waupun 63, Edgewood 37

