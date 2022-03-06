Advertisement

Official: 2 people die as tornado moves through central Iowa

A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, after a strong storm caused damage in areas of central Iowa.(Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touch down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to WHO-TV. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa for hours Saturday with some of the most intense damage in the small Madison County community of Winterset. Storms also caused damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk and areas just east of Des Moines.

Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds. Photos tweeted on social media showed downed trees, debris and damaged roofs and vehicles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Green Bay music teacher Kelton Jennings was arrested on March 4, 2022, after an allegation of...
Green Bay music teacher jailed on suspicion of sexual assault of a child
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Friday fish fry served at a Denmark-area Citgo station
A non-traditional place for the traditional Wisconsin fish fry
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Denver Police badge
Stolen box of human heads investigated by Denver police
Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone
Serving more than 2,100 families throughout northeast Wisconsin, this is the biggest fundraiser...
First day of 68th annual CP Telethon kicks off Saturday to raise funds for people with disabilities