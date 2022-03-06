Advertisement

National average for gas tops $4 a gallon

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices across the country are climbing.

The national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon on Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gas prices have soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.

Those are all the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005 devastating the nation’s oil and gas industry.

California has the highest average gas prices in the nation. The average price per gallon rose to $5.29 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay music teacher Kelton Jennings was arrested on March 4, 2022, after an allegation of...
Green Bay music teacher jailed on suspicion of sexual assault of a child
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Friday fish fry served at a Denmark-area Citgo station
A non-traditional place for the traditional Wisconsin fish fry
Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone
Freedom Convoy comes through Wisconsin
Freedom Convoy enters Wisconsin on its way to Washington D.C.

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
Ukraine Donations Scam
Scammers using Ukraine crisis to deceive people
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year