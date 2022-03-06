Local activists rally for peace, wave sunflowers for Ukraine in Appleton’s Houdini Plaza

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - For more than a week now, Ukraine has been under siege by Russian soldiers and bombs, and local groups continue to come together to show support as Ukrainians remain resilient.

The Fox Valley Peace Coalition organized a peace vigil “Sunflowers 4 Ukraine” that brought about fifty people to downtown Appleton, with many sunflowers in hand, showing their support with Ukraine’s national flower.

“Sunflowers bring a lot of joy. So in a time of a lot of grief, and a lot of pain and suffering, it lightens the mood and uplifts in a time of great suffering,” said Grace Quinn, local activist.

For 20 years, the Fox Valley Peace Coalition has been holding peaceful protests on the corner of W College Avenue and Appleton Street, next to Houdini Plaza.

“It’ll impact many people that drive by. We’ve already been hearing a lot of beeps and a lot of peace signs coming our way,” said Barbara Hoffman, local activist.

The group meets on the first Saturday of every month, and decided that this Saturday would be dedicated to showing support for Ukraine.

“I was afraid with the rain we wouldn’t get a good turnout, and I’ve got a lot of people here I don’t know. So we’re gathering information but I’m thrilled because this crosses party lines, this is the world we’re dealing with,” said Ronna Swift, organizer, Fox Valley Peace Coalition.

“We don’t believe just because our country isn’t directly involved in a war that there isn’t something to be concerned about,” said Hoffman.

Folks driving by honked to show their support from their cars, to the many dressed in blue and yellow holding sunflowers, handmade signs, and plenty of peace signs, raising awareness for those suffering in Ukraine.

“I think the main thing we want to show is that what we want to show that people who are living in the Appleton area and the Fox Valley area, who are from Ukraine, who have relatives in Ukraine, that we’re standing with them and that we support them and that we hear their voices, and that their seen,” said Quinn.

