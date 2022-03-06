Advertisement

Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject

FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom in Manitowoc, Wis. Attorneys for Dassey, who was convicted of helping his uncle kill a woman in a case profiled in the popular Netflix series (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former attorneys for the co-defendant of a man whose conviction for rape and murder as a teenager was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” are asking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for clemency.

Thirty-two-year-old Brendan Dassey has spent about half his life in prison for his alleged crimes.

He and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in the 2005 rape and murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.

Advocates have been pushing for Dassey to be freed but ran out of options in the courts after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

Avery’s onetime attorneys, Jerome Buting and Dean Strang, said in a letter to Evers that should exercise his constitutional power of executive clemency.

