GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -For the second straight year, Kaukauna comes up big with a Division 1 team state title. The Ghosts beat Holmen 35-24.

In D2, Luxemburg-Casco fell to Amery in the state championships 36-30.

Meanwhile Coleman, in Division 3, was in the final for the third straight year, but lost to Fennimore 37-23.

