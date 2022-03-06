Fond du Lac County deputies arrest 2 Green Bay men hiding in marsh using thermal drone

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Bay men were arrested on Friday after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two counties.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center was notified on Friday at 3:52 p.m. by the Winnebago County Communications Center of a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 41 that was involved in a high speed chase with Winnebago County deputies.

The vehicle was reportedly driving erratic and “all over the roadway.”

Fond du Lac deputies say they located the vehicle in the Township of Eldorado traveling southbound near CTH N. It was seen going at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, while passing vehicles using the median shoulder.

The vehicle did not stop for Fond du Lac deputies when they turned their emergency lights on, and instead, the suspects exited I-41 at CTH OO traveling westbound, eventually leaving the roadway and continuing into the Eldorado Marsh, according to authorities.

Fond du Lac deputies say they established a perimeter and the department’s drone team responded.

The agency used two drones equipped with heat signature technology. The fleeing vehicle was located approximately half a mile south of Coyne Rd after crashing into a tree.

Both suspects are from Green Bay and were later discovered using the thermal drone that picked up on their heat signatures.

“The suspects eluded deputies on the ground by driving their vehicle about 1/2 mile into the Eldorado Marsh before fleeing on foot, however they were not able to elude our Drone Team who used the drone thermal camera to locate the suspects,” Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt wrote in a Facebook past. “The drones then hovered over the location of the suspects so deputies on foot could navigate the rough marsh terrain and apprehend them.”

A 21-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was arrested on charges of resisting/obstructing, party to a crime – fleeing/eluding, and party to a crime – first degree recklessly endangering safety.

The 20-year-old male driver was arrested for fleeing/eluding, first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting/obstructing, and possession of THC.

He was also taken to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for minor injuries related to the crash and for being outside for a prolonged period of time, according to deputies.

