First day of 68th annual CP Telethon kicks off Saturday to raise funds for people with disabilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 68th annual CP Telethon kicked off Saturday evening in the WBAY Auditorium to raise awareness and funds for people with disabilities.

It’s one of the longest running local telethons in the country. The two-day CP Telethon supports the non-profit that offers therapy and life skills services for adults and children with physical, cognitive, developmental, or sensory conditions. Programs like adult day services, pediatric therapy, and an aquatics program.

“It’s amazing,” Julie Kozicke, director of human resources for CP, shared. “With all of our services that we provide, the staff that we have, the equipment and everything as we know is increasing. This money means everything to our organization and to our clients that we have.”

Serving more than 2,100 families throughout northeast Wisconsin, this is the biggest fundraiser of the year with last year raising over $1,400,000. However, 2022 hasn’t been easy, CP said.

“This year surprisingly has actually been a little bit tougher,” Kozicke explained. “We were hoping to come out the other side [of the pandemic]. It’s just as critical. We still haven’t been able to get all of our programs fully operational yet. So, we’re just really hoping that we’re coming to the end of that where we can start getting more people back to CP.”

If you want to make a pledge, you can call one of the televised phone numbers on WBAY-TV on Sunday March 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or donate any time by clicking here.

