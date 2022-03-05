Ukraine candle raises more than $100,000 for war-torn country

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was Februray 26th, when Door County Candle Company, which is owned by a Ukrainian-American, launched its Ukraine candle sale. Proceeds from the sale are going to an emergency aid fund in the war-torn country.

There’s no rest for the weary at Coor County Candle Company-- and that’s okay. According to owner, Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, “I knew people wanted to help, people in Ukraine, and I knew people wanted to do something and I just didn’t think our fundraiser would be a big way to do that.”

It continues to be all hands on deck. Since launching the sale, the shop had sold more than 13,000 candles, both in-store and online.

Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani says, so far, the specialty candles have raised more than $100,000, for Razom Ukraine, the non-profit benefiting from the sale. “Just reading about the emergency response fund with Rozom and helping to fund bandages and tourniquets and all these supplies for the people getting hurt in Ukraine it’s going to make a huge difference and it’s so special that we can do this together and make a big difference for people in Ukraine, that’s the goal,” adds Gorchynsky Trapani.

Those ordering the candle online are being told they have to wait about a month before it is shipped and visitors to the store are waiting about a day before they can pick them up. No one seems to mind the delay, instead they’re focusing on the true meaning of the sale.

Renee Savee from Milwaukee says, “When we heard they were sold out, we thought there must be a jar, something we can put our funds in and the fact that we can come back tomorrow and we can get a candle. And picking some up to take home for family and friends as well.”

Savee’s sister, Laura Urbaniak adds, “These images that we see on TV and just the awful things that are happening over there, I absolutely want to help as much as I possibly can. It hurts my heart just to see these families broken apart and people dying, innocent people dying, we need to help them.”

And as long as customers are supporting the cause, the candles will continue to be poured.

“I can’t, if people want to keep helping, people in Ukraine, I can’t stop making these special candles so we’ll continue as long as people want to help,” says Gorchynsky Trapani.

