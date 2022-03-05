SATURDAY EVENING: LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN & THUNDER, SOME WINTRY WEATHER FAR NW

Mother Nature is throwing just about everything our way tonight: heavy rain, some thunder, a little wintry weather, and lots of wind by sunrise. It’s still early March so it looks like this month really IS coming in like a lion!

Batches of locally heavy rain with some embedded thunder and lightning will move across the area this evening. A few locations could pick up over 1″ of additional rainfall. That runoff could lead to localized flooding issues when combined with melting snow and frozen ground. There is also the chance of a few isolated gusty storms with some small hail. The overall odds of severe weather are quite low but not totally zero. In addition, there could be a coating of snow and icy glaze that develops once again across north central Wisconsin from Rhinelander to Iron Mountain and into the U.P. Wind gusts late tonight and Sunday morning may be over 40 mph too! Hold on to your hats.

We’ll be in between weather makers on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Those gusty winds we’ll have in the morning will taper off dramatically by late afternoon.

Another weather maker will graze us on Monday. A few inches of snow may accumulate, especially south of Green Bay. And YET another potential snow maker is possible Thursday into Friday. We’ll keep you updated.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E/SW 5-20 (GUSTS OVER 40 MPH LATE)

SUNDAY: W 15-30 MPH (GUSTS OVER 40 MPH EARLY)

TONIGHT: Evening rain & thunder. Some snow/ice near U.P. border. Turning windy late. LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Gusty winds and cooler. Light snow NORTH early. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Chance of snow, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Snow possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Morning flakes. Breezy. HIGH: 28

