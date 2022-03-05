A non-traditional place for the traditional Wisconsin fish fry

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - ”Not too many people think of getting a Friday fish fry at a gas station,” Jesse Shimon said.

A tradition for 25 years, the Citgo station near Denmark has been frying up fish every Friday, proving to be a hidden gem for many of its longtime customers.

”You kidding? I’ve been coming for years,” one customer remarked.

“You see a lot of regulars that come, but then you see a lot of different people that are traveling throughout the area that just stop or hear about it from other people that ‘Hey, here’s a great place to go grab really good food that’s quick and fast, and in and out,’” owner Shimon says.

Shimon took over ownership in 2006 after his aunt and uncle built the gas station in 1997.

”Fridays are known for fish in Wisconsin. So they’ve always done our deep fried chicken, but we’ve also done the fish on Fridays year-round, but even more so during Lent,” he said.

The gas station serves perch, cod, walleye and shrimp only for lunch, starting at 10 in the morning to 1:30 in the afternoon.

“It’s the best, that’s why. I know it’s good because they have a lot of good business here and I come every Friday, usually get a couple of sandwiches,” Lyle Bonlander said.

A longtime customers and New Franken resident, Bonlander lives a couple of miles from the Citgo. He says the Friday fish fry used to be a well-kept secret but now the word is out.

“I think it’s getting more and more attention all the time. And because the food is so good, why not come and enjoy it?” Bonlander said.

