MORNING FREEZING RAIN.... EVENING STORMS

Our next Weathermaker has arrived and is bringing freezing rain to much of the area this morning creating hazardous travel conditions. Forest, Florence, Langlade, Lincoln, and Marathon counties are under Ice Storm Warnings until NOON for potential ice accumulations between 0.1″ to 0.3″. Menominee, Northern Oconto, Northern Marinette, and Shawano counites are under Winter Weather Advisories for potential ice accumulations up to 0.1″. Any areas under an advisory or warning, could see ice accumulations that will make roads slick, and we could also see intermittent power outages. Please be careful if you have to be out on the roads early this morning. Throughout the day, temperatures will be warming into the 40s in most spots so improvement can be expected later today.

Later this afternoon and evening, temperatures will surge with many spots reaching 50° by midnight. This surge of mild air, and higher humidity, will fuel scattered showers and storms. Pockets of heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds will all be likely. Much of the area will pick up between a half inch, and an inch of rain. It might be a good idea to clear out any snow and slush clogging up any storm drains in your area. With the frozen ground we have now, any rainfall runoff may cause some ponding of water. We also have the potential to see a few storms on the stronger side in the Fox Valley. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat.

As the storm pulls away tomorrow, there could be some light morning snow across the north. It will be windy and slightly cooler tomorrow. West winds will gust to around 40 mph, causing temperatures to drop from the 40s, to the 30s by Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: 2 15-25+ MPH (GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH)

TODAY: Icy rain NORTHWEST early. Scattered rain and storms late. HIGH: 50 (High occurs around midnight)

TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms. Temps fall after midnight. Turning windy. LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Gusty winds and cooler. Early light snow north. Late clearing. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Cloudy and brisk. A chance of snow showers or a light mix early, mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Chance of snow/mix late. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Early snow showers. Breezy. Much cooler. HIGH: 30

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.