Green Bay music teacher jailed on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An elementary school music teacher is jailed on suspicion of sexual assault of a student by school staff, according to online jail records.

The Green Bay Area Public School District sent a notice to parents saying on January 28 someone reported that Kelton Jennings had inappropriate contact with a student. Jennings was immediately put on paid leave pending an investigation, and during the investigation another allegation against Jennings came out.

Jennings resigned from the school district on Tuesday. Green Bay police arrested Jennings, 26, on Friday.

The district says he taught 5th grade instrumental music at seven of its elementary schools: Beaumont, Danz, Eisenhower, Elmore, Jackson, Kennedy and MacArthur. School officials are asking anyone with additional information for investigators contact the Green Bay Police Department.

