Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Brown County in sales tax dispute

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Brown County in a challenge to the 0.5% sales tax.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association appealed a circuit court ruling upholding the tax. A majority of the state Supreme Court affirmed Brown County Judge John Zakowski’s ruling.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley delivered the majority opinion, writing:

“We conclude that Brown County’s sales and use tax ordinance is consistent with Wis. Stat. § 77.70. Section 77.70 does not require a dollar-for-dollar offset to the property tax levy. Instead, it authorizes counties to impose a sales and use tax for the specific purpose of directly reducing the property tax levy, while leaving the means to accomplish that purpose up to the county. Because the County’s ordinance does in fact directly reduce the property tax levy by funding projects that would otherwise have been paid for through additional debt obligations, we determine that the ordinance is permissible.

“Accordingly, we affirm the order of the circuit court.”

CLICK HERE to read the court’s full ruling.

Brown County Taxpayers Association argued the tax was illegal because the county was using it to fund capital projects and facility improvements. The suit claimed state law says county sales taxes can only be used for “directly reducing the property tax levy.”

The county argued it is reducing the property tax levy because these projects add to the tax burden, which is leveled off by the 0.5% sales tax.

“It has been obvious all along that our fiscally conservative Debt Reduction, Infrastructure and Property Tax Relief Plan was legal, and it’s a shame we had to spend hundreds of thousands of Brown County taxpayer dollars defending a law that has been clear for over two decades,” says Brown County Corporation Counsel David P. Hemery. “Utilizing revenue from the sales tax, the County has made crucial investments in our infrastructure, while paying down our debt and providing tax relief to property owners here in Brown County. With the sound guidance of Attorney Andy Phillips of Attoles Law, S.C. and Attorney Steve Nelson from von Briesen and Roper, S.C., and with a well-reasoned Amicus Curiae Brief from the Wisconsin Counties Association, we were able to prevail.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.