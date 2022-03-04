Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Brown County in sales tax dispute

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Brown County in a challenge to the 0.5% sales tax.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association appealed a circuit court ruling upholding the tax. A majority of the state Supreme Court affirmed Brown County Judge John Zakowski’s ruling.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley delivered the majority opinion, writing:

“We conclude that Brown County’s sales and use tax ordinance is consistent with Wis. Stat. § 77.70. Section 77.70 does not require a dollar-for-dollar offset to the property tax levy. Instead, it authorizes counties to impose a sales and use tax for the specific purpose of directly reducing the property tax levy, while leaving the means to accomplish that purpose up to the county. Because the County’s ordinance does in fact directly reduce the property tax levy by funding projects that would otherwise have been paid for through additional debt obligations, we determine that the ordinance is permissible.

“Accordingly, we affirm the order of the circuit court.”

CLICK HERE to read the court’s full ruling.

Brown County Taxpayers Association argued the tax was illegal because the county was using it to fund capital projects and facility improvements. The suit claimed state law says county sales taxes can only be used for “directly reducing the property tax levy.”

The county argued it is reducing the property tax levy because these projects add to the tax burden, which is leveled off by the 0.5% sales tax.

“It has been obvious all along that our fiscally conservative Debt Reduction, Infrastructure and Property Tax Relief Plan was legal, and it’s a shame we had to spend hundreds of thousands of Brown County taxpayer dollars defending a law that has been clear for over two decades,” says Brown County Corporation Counsel David P. Hemery. “Utilizing revenue from the sales tax, the County has made crucial investments in our infrastructure, while paying down our debt and providing tax relief to property owners here in Brown County. With the sound guidance of Attorney Andy Phillips of Attoles Law, S.C. and Attorney Steve Nelson from von Briesen and Roper, S.C., and with a well-reasoned Amicus Curiae Brief from the Wisconsin Counties Association, we were able to prevail.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders pleads not guilty in federal case

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Diving into details of latest Marquette poll
Recently, when drivers pass through Green Bay, De Pere or even Oshkosh at night, the blue and...
Local businesses and bridges light up blue and yellow to support Ukraine
Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
Wisconsin Supreme Court approves Gov. Evers’ election maps for state, congressional races
State Rep. Gordon Hintz
Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz will not seek reelection to Assembly