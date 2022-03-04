Advertisement

Wisconsin election officials rebut Gableman election report

Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at the state Capitol on March 1, 2022
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials are pushing back against a Republican-hired investigator’s review of the 2020 election.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman issued a report Tuesday recommending that legislators decertify the election results.

The Wisconsin Election Commission issued a seven-page rebuttal on Friday saying most of Gableman’s key findings are inaccurate. For example, the commission says courts have ruled that private grants worth $8.8 million received by Wisconsin cities to help administer their elections don’t amount to bribery as Gableman alleged in his report.

The commission also insists that Administrator Meagan Wolfe was truthful when she told lawmakers last year that she knew nothing about the grants. Gableman accused her of lying. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time
Community members help family of 8-year-old Suring girl killed in crash
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders pleads not guilty in federal case

Latest News

Voting in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP File Photo/Morry Gash)
Ad campaign launched to build faith in elections
Governor signs bill allowing DOC to recruit through billboards
Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Brown County in sales tax dispute
INTERVIEW: Diving into details of latest Marquette poll